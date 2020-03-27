How to cast your vote in Noosa this Saturday

TWO local government polling booths in the Noosa Shire will not be open for Saturday voting, reducing the total number of locations in the region to 10.

The ECQ has announced the Federal and Tinbeerwah booths will be closed.

There will be no voting available at the Federal State School or the Tinbeerwah Hall as previously advertised.

Telephone voting is also possible by phoning 1300 912 782.

This option is available for those who are physically impaired, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, not mobile, in quarantine or self-isolating on the advice of their medical practitioner.

Registration for telephone voting is available until noon on election day (Saturday, March 28).

Once registered, voting must take place before 6pm on election day.

The following polling booths will be open on Saturday, March 28:

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Boreen Point

Cooran State School

Noosa District State High School

Kin Kin State School

Sunshine Beach State School

Noosa Baptist Church, Noosaville

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten

Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall

Tewantin State School