How to cast your vote in Noosa this Saturday
TWO local government polling booths in the Noosa Shire will not be open for Saturday voting, reducing the total number of locations in the region to 10.
The ECQ has announced the Federal and Tinbeerwah booths will be closed.
There will be no voting available at the Federal State School or the Tinbeerwah Hall as previously advertised.
Telephone voting is also possible by phoning 1300 912 782.
This option is available for those who are physically impaired, in an advanced stage of pregnancy, not mobile, in quarantine or self-isolating on the advice of their medical practitioner.
Registration for telephone voting is available until noon on election day (Saturday, March 28).
Once registered, voting must take place before 6pm on election day.
The following polling booths will be open on Saturday, March 28:
Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club, Boreen Point
Cooran State School
Noosa District State High School
Kin Kin State School
Sunshine Beach State School
Noosa Baptist Church, Noosaville
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten
Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall
Tewantin State School