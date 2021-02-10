How to celebrate Valentine’s Day on a budget

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for young people in love and a way for florists to make a killing. Here’s how to make it special for your family.

Valentine's Day isn't just for young people in love and a way for florists to make a killing. It's always nice for couples to make the day special.

Even couples with kids without cash to splurge deserve a nice night to celebrate Valentine's Day.

In fact, I think the nicest ideas for Valentine's Day cost the least. Because us couples with kids, we aren't impressed with lingerie and flowers. We know that time and togetherness are more important than gifts. But if you love giving gifts, here are a few inexpensive ideas:

DITCH THE ROSES - GO A POTTED PLANT INSTEAD

Roses may be the traditional Valentine's Day gift, but they are expensive and they die. Plus commercially grown roses often don't have any smell - which is the best part. Instead, why not look at your local nursery or hardware store for a flowering pot plant? You can enjoy it inside for a bit then plant it in your garden so it rewards you with flowers for time to come.

IF YOU LOVE CHOCOLATE ….

Rather than individually packed boxes of chocolates, which are pricey, buy a whole bar (or two or three) instead. You'll have enough for the whole family to enjoy. If you are looking for something a bit fancier, grab a punnet of fresh strawberries, then melt the chocolate of your choice in the microwave, dip the strawberries and chill.

LINGERIE YOUR THING?

Mums with kids usually don't have the time or inclination to enjoy good lingerie. What would we love instead? A beautiful pair of pyjamas or soft loungewear. They would cost the same amount of money but if you are comparing the "cost per wear" - pj's will win every time. We can wear them around the house without scaring the children and we can even wear them on the school run if we run out of time.

Here are some nifty ideas on celebrating Valentine's Day with your family on a budget:

HAVE A PICNIC IN THE LOUNGE ROOM

Now, this is my Valentine's Day tradition - and feel free to copy. We usually get takeaway (but you don't have to even do that) usually just burgers - something the whole family will enjoy - then we set up a picnic with the kids in the lounge room and then watch an old movie as a family. I highly recommend The Goonies or Coming To America - one of those old classics.

FISH AND CHIPS ON THE BEACH

February is still hot - so if you are near a beach or pool, enjoy a swim with the family, then have a picnic afterwards. The only cost is your dinner!

HAVE A FAMILY SPA NIGHT

Now I only have boys in my house - and I can tell you even THEY really enjoy a pampering. We put mud packs on our faces, make a few mocktails and put conditioning treatments in our hair. If you have one of those old foot spas still sitting somewhere - get it out and get your bubble on. Take some selfies and giggle at how silly we all look.

MUSICAL TRIVIA NIGHT

If you have a Google Home or similar - did you know that they have loads of music quizzes, guessing games and party games? One of my favourites is called Song Pop and you can have multiple players and you have to guess the song and the artist. There are lots of age-appropriate games to try suitable for the whole family.

Other games include:

● Guess My Age

● The Magic Door (a choose your own adventure game)

● Ding Dong Coconut (a memory game)

● Reverse Math Game

The best thing is you can put a game on for the kids and steal away some adult time.

TEACH THE KIDS HOW TO PLAY POKER

If you are bored with board games - why not step up your kid's knowledge and teach them how to play poker? Poker nights make for the best Valentine's night family activity.

And if you think teaching kids poker is wrong, just think - they are learning skills that will serve them well their whole life! Poker teaches the kids maths, concentration skills, decision making, strategy, observational skills, risk versus reward, losing gracefully and handling stress.

You can pick up poker sets pretty much at any toy shop - they are cheap as chips.

