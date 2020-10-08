How to create the perfect teenager’s room

'Teenager's bedroom with Spotlight'. The bedroom belongs to Lulu, 13. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

One of the most exciting parts about being a teenager is the chance to discover your personal style.

And decorating your bedroom is a great way to start.

According to Laura Morriss, creative co-ordinator at Spotlight, parents should encourage teenagers to have more input in the way their bedroom looks.

"This is their space and having a hand in decorating it allows them to feel involved and nurtures their sense of independence," Ms Morriss said.

"It will also help create a space they will take pride in and feel comfortable and happy

to be around."

Here, Ms Morriss shares how Spotlight helped transform a bedroom for 13-year-old Lulu (pictured) and offers some handy decorating pointers to get your teen inspired.

ON THEME

Collecting images of colours, furniture, decorator pieces and textures from magazines or social-media channels, such as Pinterest and Instagram, will help your teenager narrow down the look they like.

"This is the fun part where you start to see a theme develop," Ms Morriss said. "With the images Lulu saved, we noticed a strong boho style emerge - a very popular look among girls her age at the moment."

But Ms Morriss cautioned against slavishly following any theme, noting you could end up with a room that was too matchy-matchy or felt staged and impersonal.

"Use elements of a theme and put your own spin on it. This is what will make the space feel a bit more special and more yours," she said.

Personalising is essential. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

In Lulu's room, a wall of cascading faux flowers next to the bed became the focal point.

Ms Morriss said it beautifully matched the relaxed flair of the space and was a simple DIY project Lulu was able to do on her own.

"It brought in a big pop of colour and a lot of life into the room, while also creating a point of difference and something nice to wake up to," she added.

Other fun boho touches included a macramé wall hanging loosely draped across the edge of an artwork, and a beaded garland on one of the wardrobe door handles.

STUDY TIME

A bedroom isn't just a place to sleep. For teenagers, it may be necessary to incorporate a desk to create a quiet study area for homework.

Ms Morriss said the best way to ensure the desk felt inviting was to give everything on it a home.

"Storage is key. But look for pieces that will add a little personality as well as keep things neat and tidy," she said.

For example, a quirky potplant holder and a speckled marble-look bathroom canister were chosen as pencil holders in Lulu's room, instead of nondescript plastic caddies.

The flower wall was an easy DIY project Lulu could do on her own. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

Ms Morriss also encouraged layering the desk with softer decorative elements so it felt part of the overall interiors scheme.

Rather than filling the shelves with books, pops of greenery paired with a small rose-gold metal sculpture, an inspirational quote stand and a candle were added on Lulu's desk to provide some light relief.

"It may be a functional work station, but it doesn't have to always look like one," Ms Morriss said.

TRANSFORMATION STATION

A compartment-style trolley with a wall-mounted mirror set at eye level has made getting ready for school in the morning a lot easier for Lulu.

Ms Morriss said the different sections of the trolley had been cleverly used to store makeup, hair accessories and other beauty products.

A compartment-style trolley with a wall-mounted mirror set at eye level has made getting ready for school in the morning a lot easier Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

The neat set up has transformed a little-used corner in the room into a functional spot.

"It's a very handy idea for a teenager's room and something that can be achieved cheaply and with very little space," she added.

"It takes the pressure off in the morning, when everyone might be competing for bathroom time, and also provides somewhere they can try on make-up with friends in the comfort of their bedroom."

A little greenery is always a good move. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

MORE FUN IDEAS

- Stick to a colour theme when grouping photos or images on a wall. This will make it feel cohesive.

- Arrange items on the floor the way you'd like to see them on the wall and take a photo. This will provide a good visual guide when it comes to hanging them.

- Cluster images on a wall with something sculptural or textural for some depth and interest.

- Choose a few special photos of family and friends and display them on pinboards, rather than plastering every wall with images that would close the space in.

- Top a neat stack of books on the floor with a faux plant to add a little life and height to an empty corner.

- Use a tray on the bedside table to contain objects such as books, candles and other knick-knacks.

Source: Laura Morriss, Spotlight

Originally published as How to create the perfect teenager's room

A wall of cascading faux flowers next to the bed became the focal point. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

A strong boho style was evident in the planning stages of Lulu’s room resign. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

What’s a boho space without some macramé? Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

A quirky potplant holder and a speckled marble-look bathroom canister were chosen as pencil holders in Lulu’s room, instead of nondescript plastic caddies. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

Neat, clean and organised. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood

Different sections of the trolley had been cleverly used to store makeup, hair accessories and other beauty products. Photo: Stephanie Rose Wood