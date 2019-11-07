Menu
Login
Head down to 7-Eleven today to score yourself a free Slurpee.
Head down to 7-Eleven today to score yourself a free Slurpee.
Offbeat

How to get a free Slurpee today only

7th Nov 2019 12:22 PM

TODAY is the 7th of the 11th, which means one thing: 7-Eleven Day.

In celebration, the convenience store is offering customers the perfect summer pick-me-up, with a selection of icy beverages that you can get your hands on for free.

The deal includes everyone's favourite sugary drink, and a perfect reason to fuel up your car: Slurpees.

Make a break for it at lunch time and head in store, where you can get yourself a large Slurpee for free with any purchase, even a 20c Chupa Chup or 50c Freddo Frog.

If slushies aren't your thing, customers can also choose from a hot or iced coffee, or 7-Eleven's Coffee Melt - their version of an affogato, with hot black coffee poured over creamy vanilla ice cream.

The offer is only available today, and customers are limited to one free beverage per product purchase.

Fans can also post a celebratory snap on their social media accounts, with the chance of winning $711.

More Stories

7/11 7/11 day bargain drinks free drinks slurpee

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Three strikes and you’re out’: Landlords warned

        ‘Three strikes and you’re out’: Landlords warned

        News New Noosa law on short-term rentals seeks to preserve neighbouring amenity.

        Phoebe’s ‘proud’ triathlon moment

        Phoebe’s ‘proud’ triathlon moment

        News ‘Miracle baby’ Phoebe Finlay has ticked off one of her biggest life goals to date...

        Orchestra’s spring concerts

        Orchestra’s spring concerts

        News Visit French vineyards and Spanish haciendas in musical form at two concerts.

        Noosa gig guide

        Noosa gig guide

        News Your guide to live gigs in Noosa for the week.