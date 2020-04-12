How to handle COVID-19 stress in our kids

Kids from young ones through to teenagers are feeling the strain of living with the threat of COVID-19.

IF our kids’ anxieties weren’t already under the pump from doomsday warnings about climate change, along comes the coronavirus pandemic invading their personal space and up-ending their sense of “normal” living.

According to CQUniversity’s clinical psychologist, Professor Sarah Blunden, that is where adults need to step up to help manage the anxiety for our children.

Prof Blunden said anxiety is often the result of feelings about lack of control.

“Giving children control over their immediate environment is helpful such as making sure they learn how to wash their hands properly, keeping them and their family safe,” she said.

“Explain to children what you will do if you feel sick so that they know that there is a plan and a thus a certain component of control in this situation.

“Having a plan is very important when we feel out of control.

“Children need to feel that their opinions matter that their ideas may be helpful especially when it comes to the health of the people they love.”

Prof Blunden said feelings of worry and unease can be expected following a stressful event, such as the recent declaration of a global pandemic.

“However, it is important that we learn to manage our stress before it turns to more severe anxiety and panic,” she said.

“Children will inevitably pick up on the concerns and anxiety of others, whether this be through listening and observing what is happening at home or at school. It is important that they can speak to you about their own concerns.

“Children do not have the cognitive capacity to process the threat that they sense about this virus.

“Anxiety and stress can manifest in many ways in children, including acting out, being aggressive, not obeying the rules, low frustration tolerance, overreacting and becoming easily upset.”

Dr Blunden has suggested some ways to help reduce anxiety in children:

Try to limit related media exposure as constant media coverage about the coronavirus can keep us in a heightened state of anxiety

Provide opportunities to answer their questions in an honest and age-appropriate way. Let them know that feeling scared and anxious is very normal and it can make them feel sad, and even angry.

Make sure children know that many, many people recover from this virus. Ask what things make them happy, how can they help you, what happy pictures can they draw and give to someone?

Help them to keep in touch with friends and especially family.

Become a model for calm behaviour.

Kids Help Line is fully aware of the serious issues facing kids from youngsters to teenagers trying to deal with the overload of messages about coronavirus.

And the Help Line is taking calls along this real dilemma for some kids:

“We have received some questions from young people who are feeling unsafe at home when in quarantine or lockdown,” a spokesman said.

“If you need support for any reason including safety planning or feel very unsafe, please get in touch whose broad advice is to try to minimise contact with “unsafe” people and stay in contact as much as possible with people you trust even if it is via social media.”

Kids Help Line also advise: “Having an awesome social life in the times of social distancing

Staying at home doesn’t mean interactions with your friends and family will stop. The aim is to be physically distanced, not socially isolated.

“Now more than ever is a great time to start exploring digital ways to connect with those you care about.”

Go to https://kidshelpline.com.au/coronavirus

Some ideas are:

Host a movie night online using Netflix Party with your friends.

Tune into the monline music concerts that are being livestreamed to overcome social isolation and stay up to date with your favourite artists.

Download a workout app

Have a virtual games night with your mates

Go old school and find a penl pal to snail mail to.

The service recommends these reputable sources of information:

Coronavirus Health Information Line

National phone line, free call 1800 020 080, open 24/7

healthdirect https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/ National website with up-to-date information on novel coronavirus

Coronavirus Australia App. Official Australian Government info – via Google Play or the Apple App Store

Contact your GP via TeleHealth. Your local doctor can provide medical and health information and support online.