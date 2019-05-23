How to help your pets age gracefully

PET LOVE: The team at Greencross Vets Noosa Civic are teaching the community about ageing in pets.

PET LOVE: The team at Greencross Vets Noosa Civic are teaching the community about ageing in pets. Contributed

DID you know at the ripe age of seven, dogs and cats are classified as senior pets?

A recent study found one in four pet owners weren't aware their pet had transitioned into a senior, but just like humans, pets also experience the effects of ageing.

This can include greying hair, sore joints, changes to eyesight, lumps and bumps as well as behavioural issues, all of which can have an impact on their health.

Throughout May, Greencross Vets Noosa Civic are bringing senior pets to the forefront of conversation.

Greencross Noosa Civic veterinary director Naomi Hansen is inviting Noosa residents to come into the clinic to learn more about pet ageing.

"There are a number of health concerns pets can encounter as they get older, but owners can play their part in the quality of their furry friend's life by keeping an eye on them and providing appropriate care for their age,” she said.

"If your pet is entering the senior age bracket soon, you can take precautions to help your pet live a long and happy life.

"Dogs and cats age at different times based on factors including their breed and size.

"Noosa pet parents should adapt their pet's diet and exercise to suit their individual needs to help them age gracefully.

"We're encouraging Noosa locals with older pets to come in to one of our clinics and talk to one of our friendly vets about their pet's needs.”