Scott Hillier's weekly fishing review
Fishing

How to hook a Mangrove Jack: Scott Hillier

Scott Hillier
29th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Conditions for the weekend

After a few fantastic days out on the water, the wind is set to blow for the weekend with a few showers expected.

Rivers and creeks are the best place to wet a line.

Great tides are on the way and the building of a full moon should fire up a few fish.

Crabs on the crawl if you know where to look

Scott Hillier’s guide to tuna fishing

Species on the move

The Mangrove Jack will appreciate the big tides.

Plenty of anglers have been reporting a few really good fish.

There are also a few good flathead coming from the mid reaches during the run out tide.

Targeting Jack

They love structure, so they can ambush their prey.

This means areas around jetties, marinas, bridge pylons, rock walls and deep holes with snags will all hold fish.

Live baits and strip baits fished with a running ball sinker rig have been working along with casting soft plastics into the structure.

The best bite time has been either side of the top of the tide.

Have your drags locked up and ready to go as these fish will have you buried deep in the structure in the blink of an eye.

Spots worth a look

Cod Hole, Bli Bli reaches, Petrie Creek, Mooloolah River and Noosa Mid reaches.

Other species

Flathead are also being caught during the run out tide with small soft plastics worked around the drop offs.

