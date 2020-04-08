How to increase your inner balance while at home

CALM: Experts are reminding us to take control of our inner balance during self isolation.

AS WE continue our third week into home isolation and with the COVID-19 situation and regulations changes daily, experts are reminding us to take control of our inner balance.

Naturopath and Ayurvedic practitioner Wayne Celeban from Yutki Botanical in Noosaville said although the future way of life was uncertain, now was a valuable opportunity to reflect and assess how we may want our future to look.

He said when upholding the teaching of ayurveda a quality of expression arises from the core of our daily lives.

“This quality can be calm, balanced, creative and open to the opportunities available; it can also be chaotic, unstable, fearful and contracted,” Mr Celeban said.

“This is the place from which our witnessing self filters through the mind and sense organs into the world.”

“The quality of our mental filter determines the quality of our experience and what is reflected back to us.”

Mr Celeban suggest these four tips to find your inner balance each day.

He also suggested tonic herbs to help support mental, digestive, immune and adrenal health.

1. Observe your thoughts

One negative thought usually attracts another, so make sure you are aware of your thought patterns. This often leads to a downward spiral of perpetual negative thought patterns that define our reality, and before you know it, the world has become overwhelming and noncooperative.

Begin this exercise by fixing your attention on the things you are grateful for, look for the beauty in life. As you do this become aware of your breathing. Smooth rhythmic and deep, into your belly. Now become aware of the space around your heart. Breath this sensation of gratitude into this area. Allow the sensation to spread into your entire body and mind for as long as desired.

This simple exercise can help produce the relaxation response by releasing “feel good’ hormones such dopamine and endorphin to help you climb back out of negativity reclaiming you natural state of being.

2. Eat well

Make sure you maintain consistently regular meal times with plenty of fresh vegetable, leafy greens rich in antioxidants and phyto-nutrients to help protect the body from free-radical damage. Use oils such as flax, hemp seed and fish oils rich in DHA.

Turmeric cinnamon, saffron and ginger are great for reducing inflammation and calming the nerves. Make sure you are getting plenty of protein rich foods while keeping sugars to a minimum. Good clean water is always essential!

3. Remember to breathe

The simple act of breath awareness can work wonders in reducing the effects of stress. Find a quiet place to sit and focus your attention on the breath.

Create a comfortable rhythm and breathe into the belly and let yourself relax a little more with each exhalation. Controlled breathing can help to calm the mind, reduce heart rate, blood pressure while encouraging presence of mind.

4. Exercise and play

The health benefits of regular exercise are endless. Find a balance of cardiovascular, weight bearing, mobility and yoga postures. Engaging in fun and creative ways to get fit not only generates the production of endorphins which make you feel good, it also stimulates and strengthens nerve pathways which help improve brain function and decision making.