How to look good and eat even better

ENERGY TO BURN: Nutritionist Michele Chevalley is visiting Noosa to launch her new book Eat, Drink & Still Shrink. Photo: Contributed

AUTHOR Michele Chevalley is making a special trip to Noosa to launch her latest book on nutrition, Eat, Drink & Still Shrink.

Ricky’s Restaurant at Noosa Sound is the venue and the date is October 15.

The event will run from 11.45am to 2.30pm and the cost is $95 per person.

Michele is a ‘modern-day nutritionist’ who enjoys a bit of coffee and wine and insists that a life in the ‘Land of No’ is no life at all.

There will be a welcome glass of bubbles served on arrival.

Entrees offer a choice of two options and main has a choice of two options plus seasonal side dishes.

Seating will be communal, so please request who you would like to be seated with when making a booking.

Join the event for a laugh, a glass of bubbles or two, and see how true wellbeing can be nourishing and not punishing.

Phone Ricky’s Restaurant on 5447 2455 and the address is 2 Quamby Place, Noosa Heads.

Also, Wood Fire Grill has teamed up with its friends from Boiling Pot Brewing Co to bring you an evening of local craft beer and flame-grilled food to match.

The evening will consist of canapes followed by roaming beer and food stations, so be prepared to come hungry (and thirsty) because this will be a night like no other.

It is on Thursday, September 19, from 6pm to 9pm. Cost is $95 per person and it’s a stand-up event.