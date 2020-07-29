How to watch Chancellor vs Marsden, Corinda SHS

Chancellor College students are competing in the Schools Premier League next week. Pictured, Trent Watkin, Connor Demerutis, Will Brown, Kane Gibbs and Flynn De Luca. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

Chancellor State College will hit the field to take on both Corinda SHS and Marsden SHS in the Queensland Schools Premier League this week.

Newscorp is livestreaming a selection of qualifying cluster games from the tournament, with Chancellor's senior boys side to be featured on the Sunshine Coast Daily's website on Thursday at 11am and 1pm.

The SPL kicked-off on Wednesday, with senior girls games involving Murrumba College, Aspley SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin being livestreamed from 9.30-12.30.

Livestream: Chancellor aim for redemption

Chancellor will travel down to Lions Football Club in Brisbane to battle Corinda SHS and Marsden SHS on Thursday.

Replays of the matches will be made available at the end of the day.

Chancellor College students are competing in the Schools Premier League. Pictured, Kane Gibbs. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

The senior boys outfit fell just short of glory in the southeast Queensland tournament last year, losing their decider, but are back and eager to go all the way.

While the senior boys missed out on top spot last year, Chancellor certainly enjoyed a positive year by being crowned overall champion school out of 15 other schools.

They had three out of four teams in grand finals.

If victorious, they'll progress to the SPL semi-finals on August 13, with the Daily again set to livestream those games.

Kawana Waters State College is also participating in the tournament.

Both schools have senior boys and girls as well as junior boys and girls outfits in the competition.

Thursday, July 30:

Chancellor State College v Marsden SHS - 11am

Thursday, July 30:

Chancellor State College v Corinda SHS - 1pm

Thursday, July 30:

Marsden SHS vs Corinda SHS - 9am