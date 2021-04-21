How to watch: Sunshine Coast schools tackle football finals

St John's College player Emily Jeffree in action against Nambour State College during the third round of the Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition. Picture: Tom Threadingham

SunshineCoast students will look to cap their football season on a high when an epic afternoon of finals gets under way with those hitting Field 1 to have their efforts livestreamed.

The semi-finals and grand finals of the inaugural Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition will be livestreamed on this website today.

Standout stars of Coast's school football set to shine

Only games on Field 1 will be broadcast, with two semi-finals and two grand finals livestreamed. See the schedule below.

Replays of the games will also be shared on the Daily's website after the matches.

St John's College and Siena College will feature in the streamed semi-finals, with the winner of St Teresa's and Nambour State College to face off with one of them in the boys and girls grand finals.

It'll be third time lucky for the students, with their first two attempts at finals quashed by wet weather and COVID-19 restrictions last month.

The finals will be hosted by Maroochydore Football Club.

St John's College football co-ordinator and Sunshine Coast Schools Football president John Calvo said he was looking forward to the day.

"We're super keen to get the kids back on the pitch and finish the season and competition on a high," he said.

St John's head into the finals day as favourites in the boys and girls divisions having been undefeated in all five of their games.

Calvo said his girls were particularly fired up to hit the field after losing the previous two grand finals they'd featured in prior to the start of the new league.

"Even though they've had killer seasons they've always in the last grand final struggled, so our girls are really keen," he said.

THE SCHEDULE

Boys Semi-final: 3:30pm

(1v4) St John's College vs Siena College (Field 1)

Girls Semi-final: 4:20pm

(1v4) St John's College vs Siena College (Field 1)

Boys Grand Final: 5:10pm

Semi Final Winner vs Semi Final Winner (Field 1)

6:00pm Presentation

Girls Grand Final: 6:10pm

Semi Final Winner vs Semi Final Winner (Field 1)

7:00pm Presentation