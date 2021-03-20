How to watch: School football to be livestreamed

St John's College player Sarun Lamb is chased by Nambour State College player Patrick Argue during the third round of the Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition.Picture: Tom Threadingham

The footballing prowess of Coast students will be thrown into the limelight as their fights for premiership honours are broadcast live for all to enjoy.

The semi-finals and grand finals of the inaugural Sunshine Coast Schools Football competition will be livestreamed by the Sunshine Coast Daily over the next fortnight.

The senior competition has hit the ground running in its first year with six schools entering teams across boys and girls divisions.

The semi-finals will be held on March 24, with the boys kicking off at 4pm and the girls hitting the field at 4.50pm.

The Daily will livestream all four semi-finals and will return the following week, on March 31, to broadcast the two deciders.

Replays of the six finals will be available for all to relive the action too.

St John’s College football co-ordinator and Sunshine Coast Schools Football president John Calvo said the debut season had been well received among students.



“It’s been a great season where a lot of senior boys and girls have had a great opportunity to represent their schools for the first time in a well managed and structured competition,” Calvo said.

“There’s a lot of excitement from all the kids and they’re all looking forward to finals.”

He was excited their efforts wouldn’t just be seen on field but livestreamed for all to watch.

“I think it’s phenomenal,” Calvo said.

“For the kids, it legitimises the growth of football on the Coast.

“Even though football is still the most participated sport in Australia by far for boys and girls.

“I know here on the Coast it has always been dominated by netball and rugby union and league.

“So, I think the kids are quite excited that there is that recognition.”

While the semi-finals are locked in for Wednesday, the teams hitting the field for the battles are still yet to be decided.

Wet weather has wreaked havoc on the competition of late, with students to lace up for a round of catch up games on Monday to earn their spot in the finals.

Unity College will take on Peregian in a boys catch up game while St Teresa’s will face Siena and Unity College will battle Nambour in girls’ rescheduled games.

SEMI-FINAL LIVESTREAMS

March 24

Boys

4pm - First v Fourth

4pm - Second v Third

Girls

4.50pm - First v Fourth

4.50pm - Second v Third