How we rate Noosa’s new council performers

So it is time to run the measure of the tape over Mayor Clare and her new team at Pelican St, Tewantin, known as the 2020 Council Crusaders.

Yep, most reputable publications pass judgment at the 100 day mark, but here at the Serve, we became a little distracted. So just now, counting up on all my fingers and toes and desk calendar, I guess we’re at … about day 119.

How the time flies when the nation and the world are having pandemic panic.

Mayor Clare: Rating out of 10 oyster shells. 8 with a couple of Lake Coorooibah clams thrown in. She of the fresh face seemingly stepped off from a bus unnoticed in Tewantin, began talking to anyone and everyone who would listen about how badly Noosa Council needed a change and, next thing it’s crash-bam, tinkle as she bursts through the Council

How local public comment forum Open Noosa saw the 2020 council election vote.

Chamber’s glass ceiling. A smart cookie who seems real quick on the uptake and keen to deliver on her promises. Verdict: Girl power in the council has a real leader.

Deputy Frank: 8 oysters shells with a Peregian prawn thrown in for good measure. No longer feels like he’s in a bad spin-off episode of Bananas in Pyjamas playing Frank 1 to the other Frank 2. He’s building bridges in council which is a worry, because I used to work with this former teacher when he was moonlighting as a Noosa journo, and you wouldn’t trust either of us to have a crack at propping up the Orealla Cres bridge in Sunrise. Proven performer.

Cr Amelia: 7 oysters shells (for showing early promise) and a periwinkle scrapped off a First Point bombie. One of two surfing souls who caught the new wave into council. She’s served notice she’s prepared to drop-in on anyone who is not going to do the right thing by Noosa. Has taken over the baton of retired Cr Ingrid to put the council status quo to the test, by demanding answers aplenty. Gritty: we hope hers is not a short-stay as she livens the place up.

Cr Brian: 8 oyster shells and one endangered Noosa River benthic invertebrate. One day they’ll make a movie about the Life of Brian … h’mmm, sounds familiar. This PhD packing, cycling mad, Sea Scouting dog (without the scurvy as far as we know) carries on the proud tradition of Noosa’s enviro warriors who faced down Sir Joh, told the Noosa North Shore jet-set dreamers to bugger off and to all other fast buck merchants: “On yer bike.” Immovable.

Council looks to preserve Noosa's legacy of living with nature and being naturally different to most other places.

Cr Joe: 8 oyster shells and a set of old Landcruiser tyres fished from the river on Clean Up Australia Day. He’s a cricket loving councillor who is pretty good at picking the wrong’uns and dispatching them to, if not Sunshine Coast Council boundary, then the Planning Court on appeal. He hates waste, sees only recycling opportunities and Noosa chose well to reboot him as he always play with a straight bat for a ton of common sense reliability. On a hat-trick.

Cr Karen: 7 oyster shells and one Pomoni pipi (about as rare as hen’s teeth). Again, like Cr Amelia is a work in progress with an encouraging start of lots of listening, learning and finally choosing her words and her vote carefully. Some may have wondered what Future Noosa she had in mind, but has already made it clear she will back most well-reasoned arguments. Watch this space as she settles in to make a difference. Promising and will grow into the job.

Cr Tom: 7 oyster shells and some Southern Californian calamari from his former home state. This is the other surfing upstanding citizen, who is part of the new set that surged into council. He makes every word he speaks count … there is no truth that he and Cr Amelia are proposing to make big surf days at Noosa National Park public holidays (we think). This master shaper knows exactly how to keep Noosa in good trim. On the rise, like our sea levels.

The chosen seven represent a diverse, but so far effective voice of the Noosa people.

Interim verdict: It’s not just a case of bring back the fish, or even the biff, nor Big Bob … it’s bring it on Noosa.