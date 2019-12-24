How you can change a life with unwanted gifts

You may receive an unwanted Christmas gift this season, but a Sunshine Coast charity is on a mission to turn your trash into treasure. Photo: File

YOU may receive an unwanted Christmas gift this season, but a Sunshine Coast charity is on a mission to turn your trash into treasure.

Vinnies is urging Coast residents to help improve someone's life with their well-meant, yet unneeded presents after tomorrow's big day.

With six shops across the region, Vinnies is asking all to declutter their homes and potentially make a store volunteer have a quiet giggle.

Vinnies Sunshine Coast region retail operations manager Lisa Baker said donations of second-hand gifts help the charity continue its many good works in the community.

Vinnies is asking for unwanted Christmas gifts this season.

"Upcycle those gifts. Vinnies will help them get to the person who really loves them," she said.

"No matter what it may be as long as it is in good condition and usable, someone somewhere will be grateful for it.

"What one person may not like another person may love - no matter how bizarre that might sometimes seem.

"You might find your own new favourite thing as you're browsing through a Vinnies store.

"Most importantly, you're changing a life when you donate. Some kids would never see a present without Vinnies and the generous donations made by the community.

"Proceeds from the sale of your upcycled gifts will go towards our many community programs which include emergency assistance, housing and homelessness support, mental health and youth programs, disaster relief and more."

Vinnies stores can be found in Nambour, Maroochydore, Noosaville (Tewantin), Caloundra, Landsborough and Eumundi.

People in need of assistance or wishing to donate quality second hand furniture can call 1800 846 643.