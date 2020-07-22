How you can help: Bundy rallies after hostel fire

What remains of the Federal Hotel after a blaze tore through the building on Monday night. Picture: Mikayla Haupt

MORE than 60 backpackers escaped the Federal Backpackers Hostel on Monday night with just the clothes on their backs.

Many businesses and groups around the community are doing what they can to support those affected.

Here is a list of some of those businesses and community groups lending a hand, and how you can help.

Bundaberg Regional Council:

Council has a disaster recovery team co-ordinating assistance. If you would like to lend a hand you can call Bundaberg Regional Council on 1300 883 699.

Angels Community Group:

Angels Community Group are doing what they can to offer clothes, food, meals and help with accommodation to any backpackers evacuated in the horrific blaze.

If you want to help you can visit them at 45 Walla St or contact Audrey-May Thomson on 0403 764 834.

Sue Tasker and Lynet Paterson at the Walla St community shop.

The Globe Hotel:

The Globe Hotel is collecting clothing and other items. Items sought include toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner and feminine hygiene products.

Studio 202:

Studio 202 hairdressers are collecting clothes and blankets should you wish to donate.

Bundaberg Living Word:

Bundaberg Living Word will be helping feed the backpackers who were evacuated is the hostel fire on Monday night.

The Harvest Kitchen will fed the last night and are calling for donations of blankets and non perishable food suitable for those who have lost everything.

Food etc can be dropped off at Bundaberg Living Word - 305 Bourbong St (beside ambulance station), Studio 202 hairdressers - 202 Bourbong St and Ezee Laundromat - 200 Bourbong St.

For more information call John on 0431 030 771.

To find out how to make donations through direct debit, visit the Bundaberg Living Word Facebook page.

Sheebah:

If you are wanting to donate items but are unable to deliver them yourself, Sheebah Wide Bay have offered to collect the donations on your behalf. You can arrange this by downloading the Sheebah App.

Lifeline and Salvation Army:

Lifeline and the Salvation Army are also taking donations for those affected by the fire.