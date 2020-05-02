Menu
SPOIL HER: treat mum to a spa day at Noosa Springs, ready for when coronavirus restrictions are over.
How you can still spoil mum this year

2nd May 2020 12:00 PM
IN the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, some people may have lost sight of the fact Mother’s Day is just around the corner.

With many usual Mother’s Day options expected to be off the cards on May 10, Noosa Springs is hoping you can spoil her anyway and thank her for all she does.

They have come up with a Mother’s Day treat that will be just as suitable for birthdays and anniversaries, or to just show your appreciation of the woman in your life.

Noosa Springs is offering three value-packed specials that will appeal to females of all ages — all featuring the spa’s signature Thermal Suite Experience.

And it doesn’t matter that the renowned spa is closed right now.

Vouchers for these special treats are valid for three years, and you are invited to make your booking as soon as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Vouchers can only be purchased before May 10 online at www.noosasprings.com.au/pamper-relax-renew.

When you’re ready to use the voucher, make your booking on 5440 3355 or email spa@noosasprings.com.au.

