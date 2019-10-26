How you can transform your yard into a wildlife magnet

WOULD you like to attract native wildlife to your garden?

This week’s Friday Forum on frogs and creating frog habitat in your garden could provide the tips you need to be successful.

Guest speaker Sean Morrow will discuss why we should consider creating frog habitat in home gardens and take the audience step by step through the methods of pond establishment. This will include suitable materials and containers and what to be cautious about when attracting frogs to gardens. Of course, Sean will explain how to keep cane toads away as well as raising tadpoles.

For the last 17 years Sean has been developing a 6.5 acre garden in Pomona which he occasionally opens to the public. The main focus for the property is the establishment of habitat for native animals. Over 50 frog ponds have been set-up already, with plans for another 70 to be added. Nesting boxes have also been added for birds, sugar gliders and possums.

Bring your questions to Friday Environment Forum on Friday November 1, so you can learn from an experienced landscaper with a passion for native wildlife. The venue is Noosa Parks Association Environment Centre at 5 Wallace Drive Noosaville, where the forum starts at 10.30am with coffee available for purchase at 10am, and ends at 12.15pm. All are welcome and a donation is appreciated. Interpretative birding starts at 8.30am in the carpark. Go to www.noosaparks.org.au for more information.