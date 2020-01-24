How you snag purchase is helping Aussies

TASTY: Oliver and Elisabeth Weston enjoyed a sausage sizzle at Bunnings Noosaville to help raise money for the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

WHILE the official tally is still being counted it was smiles all around for those who enjoyed a sausage or sweet treat to support those impact by the Australian Bushfires.

Brother and sister Oliver and Elisabeth Weston could hardly wait to tuck into their sausage sizzle at Bunning’s Noosaville on Friday afternoon.

Knowing it was for a good cause the siblings, along with their mother, bought five sausages for the rest of the family waiting in the car to enjoy.

SIZZLING: RFS firefighter and Bunnings team leader Tim Jackway with Bailee Crooks, Craig McDonald and Siobhan Grey at the bushfire fundraiser at Noosaville.

The fundraiser was organised by Bunnings Warehouse to raise money for the Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief Fund, and as it happened, the local Red Cross branch were rostered on to man the barbecue today.

SWEET SUCCESS: The Red Cross Noosa Branch has a successful day selling cakes to raise money for the bushfire appeal.

The local Red Cross branch decided to also run a cake stall to help boost fundraising efforts.

“We sold out by 1pm,” Red Cross Noosa’s Kirsty Sharp said.

“It was really well received by the community, and the Bunning’s sausage sizzle was busy.”

“It was good to see how many people came down and those who just made donations too.”

All money will go directly to the Red Cross appeal, which has raised $115 million since July 2019.

Since the bushfires we have sent 2,000 volunteers and staff to help on the ground, worked in 110 relief centres,... Posted by Australian Red Cross on Wednesday, 22 January 2020

Red Cross have outlined hoe their latest funding will help those impacted in the bushfires.

“We have committed $30 million to help people meet immediate needs,” a statement said.

“This includes emergency cash grants for people across Australia whose homes have been destroyed in any bushfire since July 2019.

“The grants were opened on Monday 6 January 2020 and as of 22 January, we have paid 700 grants and we’re finalising hundreds more.”

“We are trying to make it as easy as possible for people to access funds quickly, while doing necessary checks.”