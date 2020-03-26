Menu
ONLINE: Noosa Library Service staff are bringing Storytime to you, with videos posted daily on Facebook. Photo: Noosa Council
News

How your kids can keep up with story time

Caitlin Zerafa
26th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
WITH libraries across the Noosa region and beyond forced to close their doors in the wake of COVID-19, staff are ensuring book lovers don’t go without their daily read.

Children are one of the first to benefit from the a move to online services with virtual storytelling

Families can still enjoy the library’s popular Storytime sessions from the comfort of their own homes with Noosa Library Service staff bringing Storytime via daily Facebook videos.

Mayor Tony Wellington said staff were looking at other services they could provide online.

“The library remain closed and unfortunately under advice we’ve had to cease the click and collect service for people to be able to pick up library books,” he said.

“However the library staff are looking at what online services we can provide.”

What the library closure means for you:

  • The library are not longer able to provide a reservation collection service
  • They are not accepting returned items
  • All loans have been extended until after June 30
  • There will be no overdue charges
  • E-resources can be accessed at tinyurl.com/w9846v4
  • For information call 5329 6555 or email at libraries@noosa.qld.gov.au
Noosa News

