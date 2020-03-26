How your kids can keep up with story time

ONLINE: Noosa Library Service staff are bringing Storytime to you, with videos posted daily on Facebook. Photo: Noosa Council

WITH libraries across the Noosa region and beyond forced to close their doors in the wake of COVID-19, staff are ensuring book lovers don’t go without their daily read.

Children are one of the first to benefit from the a move to online services with virtual storytelling

Families can still enjoy the library’s popular Storytime sessions from the comfort of their own homes with Noosa Library Service staff bringing Storytime via daily Facebook videos.

Mayor Tony Wellington said staff were looking at other services they could provide online.

“The library remain closed and unfortunately under advice we’ve had to cease the click and collect service for people to be able to pick up library books,” he said.

“However the library staff are looking at what online services we can provide.”

What the library closure means for you: