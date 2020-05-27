HP Spectre x360: For the stylish spy in all of us

WITH more of us working from home, sometimes the furthest our laptop will travel is from the office to the loungeroom.



Even so, we still need something that is lightweight, good on the eyes, and device to easily switch from work to play.



HP's Spectre x360 13 inch two in one laptop offers the full featured benefits of a workhorse together with laidback leisure of a tablet.



The 360-degree hinge means you can hold it like a regular tablet or set it up in a V for media viewing which is a better option if you're watching a movie.

ALL CLASS: HP Spectre x360 has stylish looks and performance to match.





Oozing style with its beautiful gem cut and dual chamfer angular aluminium design, it's something James Bond would be happy to carry around in a dinner suit.



Weighing in at 1.3 kg, it is light enough to switch from office work to a little Netflix viewing and fast enough for some amateur gaming action.



With more of us relying on video conferencing to communicate with our bosses and colleagues it also has a webcam kill switch and dedicated mute microphone. Of course, you still have to remember to use them!



According to HP research, nearly six in 10 laptop users are worried about their privacy should their PC be compromised.



You can login using a fingerprint scanner which is well located on the keyboard deck. You can also use Windows Hello via a camera.

The well backlit keyboard itself is well designed, and comfortable to touch type on. For those with larger hands, you'll appreciate the well sized keys.



As is the trend with all of our tech, HP has managed to pack more into this year's model while still reducing the size by 13%.



What is also industry leading is the 90% screen to body ratio which means there's little wasted black bezel.



The display can ramp up to 400-nit while it is HP's first 4K OLED 13-inch display.



It delivers super high contrast ratio for superb blacks, while the anti-reflection design is great for outdoor use.

The Spectre x360 is powered by a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Plus Graphics.



We tested it on some popular graphic intensive games and found it delightful to play with. To be honest, we probably spent more time gaming than working though.





HP says the laptop battery can last up to 22 hours while specs have been improved for faster network connectivity and transfer speeds.



You can also optimise your system performance via the HP Command Centre, prioritising tasks and apps. You can also choose from difference colour presents for editing photos or watching movies.



Bang & Olufsen speakers mean the quality of sound is great while there's also an audio jack port if you want to plug in your own. There's also a micoSD port to bring in your photos or video.



The HP Spectre x360 13 starts at around $2000 via HP.com and major retailers Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and The Good Guys.