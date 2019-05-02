HSV Sportscat ute is hunting Ranger Wildtrak and HiLux

AUSTRALIA a has just got a new tough-looking ute. But eager buyers better be quick.

Holden's tuning arm HSV (Holden Special Vehicles) has released its latest special edition of the SportsCat dual-cab ute.

It will produce just 100 examples of the SportsCat RS, with 94 slated for sale in Australia and the remaining half-dozen for New Zealand.

HSV SportsCat RS: Beefed up rival for the Ford Ranger Wildtrak.

HSV has priced the Holden Colorado-based ute from $63,990 (before on-road costs). This places the special edition between the SportsCat+ ($66,790) and base SportsCat ($60,790). The SportsCat is aimed at both the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and Toyota HiLux Rogue.

The SportsCat RS has had a few mild cosmetic procedures, with the nip and tucks helping the ute stand out from the regular dual-cab crowd. Highlights include flashy red and black bonnet details, side sills and tray cover decals as well as large HSV logos on the side of the tray.

Big 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tyres help boost the vehicle's cred.

HSV SportsCat RS: Limited edition of 100 examples.

The cabin is decked out with leather and suede sports bucket seats with red stitching, leather adorned steering wheel, centre console and door trims.

The SportsCat RS retains the Colorado's 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel (147kW/440Nm), six-speed auto and four-wheel drive set-up.

HSV has boosted the SportsCat's ride height and track width to make it more off-road capable. Upgraded brakes give the dual-cab extra stopping power.

2019 HSV SportsCat RS features a number of cosmetic enhancements

The SportsCat RS comes with decent safety kit including lane departure warning, trailer sway control, reversing camera and front and rear sensors. There is forward collision alert but it doesn't have autonomous emergency braking.

Production of the SportsCat RS is due to start at HSV's Victorian factory later this month.