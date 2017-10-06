Hub of contention over digital model

BUSY HUB: Workers are making steady progress this week of the Peregian Digital Hub.

BUSY HUB: Workers are making steady progress this week of the Peregian Digital Hub. Peter Gardiner

What is in The Spray that Peter Gardiner uses so liberally on the sporting shonks and shysters every Thursday? Pete rants at all the sporting injustices at this world…like why can’t Darren Lockyer go back to playing fullback and why the hell did they put Eddie McGuire in charge of everything?

MANAGEMENT of Noosa Council's flagship digital hub well under construction at Peregian Beach is on hold pending a further report to the council.

Councillors have refused at this stage to endorse a staff recommendation to award the management services to Digital Precinct and have notified all tender bidders.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel will now arrange for advice to be provided to council on strategies to meet its "broad intentions” for the hub.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the report to council on the tender process for the Peregian digital hub presented "something of a departure from the original business plan that council devised for the proposed facility”.

"Indeed, the CEO noted that the report should probably not have gone before the council without further work and consideration,” Cr Wellington said.

"Council's original business case saw the hub breaking even or even making a modest profit that could help subsidise start-up businesses in terms of their rent.

"When council went out to tender for management of the facility, the tenders for management operations resulted in a potential cost for the operation.

"Whatever the final council decision, it will be made with due consideration to the financial investment that has been made by both the State Government and council, and with the opportunity to broaden the economic base of the local economy,” Cr Wellington said.