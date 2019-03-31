Hub's strong start

UP AND AWAY: Drone technology workshops are among the many training opportunities the Hub has provided for young people since it opened seven months ago.

PEREGIAN Digital Hub is on track in its role of growing Noosa's digital sector and developing young tech talent, Mayor Tony Wellington says.

In the seven months since doors opened, the Hub has delivered an ambitious suite of programs, events and activities to support the region's digital entrepreneurs.

Cr Wellington said its talent development programs were among the biggest successes so far.

"The Rufous St facility recently hosted 18 female STEM students from local high schools for a Q and A session with four of the Sunshine Coast's leading female STEM practitioners,” he said.

"Twenty students from eight schools recently learnt about drone technology in a five-week flying inventor program, delivered in a partnership with Noosa Library Service.”

The Hub has developed more than 20 partnerships to mentor the young and support Noosa's tech community.

Queensland's former chief entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Steve Baxter is among the tech big guns the Hub has brought to town to mentor locals.

"Last year the Hub hosted GovHack,” Cr Wellington said.

"That event led to the development of transport technology, which we used in our Go Noosa transport trials. This provided real-time information to let drivers know where to park in Noosa Heads during the busy holiday period.

"The first six months of the Hub's operations have seen the facility make excellent headway.

"We're very lucky to have Chris Boden in the director's chair. He brings a wealth of talent, with years of experience in global tech roles, including head of Lonely Planet's Mobile Division and Innovation Lab.”

Mr Boden said the year ahead would be an important one for the Hub. It would offer new types of memberships and tackle local tech sector challenges.

"A major thrust for the Hub in 2019 is to work with digital industry partners to get Noosa's digital ecosystem more organised, making it easier for people to connect and collaborate with industry peers, find service providers, get work experience and find jobs,” Mr Boden said.

The Hub hosts a vibrant schedule of monthly events for digital industry groups, including Coding from the Beach (developers), REBOOT (digital agencies) and the Sunshine Coast Screen Collective.

Visit www.peregianhub. com.au.