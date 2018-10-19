Menu
Login
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Crime

Financial planner murdered client with hammer

by AAP
19th Oct 2018 6:09 PM

A FINANCIAL planner who bashed a Gold Coast man to death with a hammer during a heated business meeting has been found guilty of murder.

Trung The Ma, 35, admitted killing Huegio Bonham, 63, in 2014, but argued due to his poor mental health at the time, coupled with his client's attempt to blackmail him, he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The jury disagreed and in the Brisbane Supreme Court this evening they found Ma guilty of murdering Mr Bonham in a bid to cover up his theft of $706,000 from his client.

editors picks murder queensland crime

Top Stories

    Cooroy plays its part for farmers

    Cooroy plays its part for farmers

    News The Cooroy community came together to support Rotary Drought Assistance

    Film festival blue carpet 'not to be missed'

    Film festival blue carpet 'not to be missed'

    News Film festival getting ready for opening night party

    Noosa Boardriders 'swell and truly' stoked to be 50

    Noosa Boardriders 'swell and truly' stoked to be 50

    News Noosa surfing club is 50 years in the making

    United voice for greater Peregian as associations merge

    United voice for greater Peregian as associations merge

    News Stronger community voice in greater Peregian

    Local Partners