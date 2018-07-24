Huge Aussie airfare sale offers fares from $35

Jetstar's 'The Great Aussie Sale' has launched with airfares from $35 one way.

PACK your bags... North Queensland travellers can score dirt-cheap airfares starting from just $35 one-way in a sale that launched today.

Jetstar has launched 'The Great Aussie Sale' with the tagline 'so much to see, so close to home' with fares starting from $35.

The cheapest flights are between Sydney and Melbourne, Adelaide and Melbourne, Melbourne and Launceston all under $40 one way.

Cheapest deals in our region

Mackay to and from Brisbane: From $49 one way, travelling October 9, 2018 to November 28, 2018

Mackay to and from Brisbane: From $49 one way, travelling January 8, 2019 to April 3, 2019

Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) to and from Brisbane: From $55 one way, travelling January 8, 2019 to April 3, 2019

Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) to and from Sydney: From $59 one way, travelling October 16, 2018 to December 6, 2018 and January 15, 2019 to April 11, 2019

Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) to and from Melbourne: From $79 one way, travelling January 16, 2019 to April 1, 2019

Hamilton Island to and from Sydney: From $85 one way, check travel dates

Townsville to and from Brisbane: From $69 one way, travelling January 8, 2019 to April 3, 2019

Townsville to and from Sydney: From $79 one way, travelling January 8, 2019 to April 2, 2019

Townsville to and from Melbourne: From $89 one way, travelling January 8, 2019 to April 3, 2019

The sale ends 11.59pm Monday, July 30 unless sold out prior. Fares are one-way and web only.

There's even cheap fares going overseas as well, with flights overseas from just $189.

Cheapest overseas deals from Brisbane

Brisbane to Bali: From $189 one way

Brisbane to Phuket: From $284 one way (via Sydney)

Brisbane to Honolulu: From $328 one way (via Sydney)

Brisbane to Ho Chi Minh City: From $328 one way (via Melbourne)

Brisbane to Bali - business class: From $529 one way

Check the website for travel dates.