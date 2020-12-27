Menu
Multiple fire crews and paramedics were on scene of a house fire in Doonan early Sunday morning.
News

Huge blaze rips through Coast family’s home

Matt Collins
27th Dec 2020 9:56 AM
A Coast family has avoided tragedy after a large blaze ripped through their Doonan home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Multiple fire crews and paramedics attended the Valley Dr residence at 1.19am.

Area Commander Inspector Kent Mayne said the fire started in the patio area and quickly escalated into the ceiling.

The Doonan family and two guests were woken by the sounds of broken glass and smoke alarms.

They were all evacuated safely.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said a female in her 40s was assessed at the scene but declined further transport to hospital.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze at 2.20am.

Insp Mayne said the exact cause of the fire was still to be confirmed.

