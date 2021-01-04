Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police were called to Noosa Heads after midnight on Monday.
Police were called to Noosa Heads after midnight on Monday.
Crime

Huge cocktail bill leads to late-night drunken fight

Eden Boyd
4th Jan 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two tourists were fined for their drunken behaviour in Noosa overnight which left a man in hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to a location off Bottlebrush Ave in Noosa Heads about 12.40am on Monday.

Noosa Police acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell said a man and his partner were refused entry into the Nomads Noosa Hostel.

Young man stabbed 'repeatedly' in group attack

Developer's bid for 110 units in Coast suburb

He said an argument broke out between the pair which turned physical when the man suffered facial injuries.

Sen-Sgt Cavell said a receipt for $483 worth of cocktails was found in the man's pocket and the couple were both under the influence.

The tourists were fined $800 each for public nuisance and were moved on by police.

The man was taken to Noosa Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

Sen-Sgt Cavell said no assault report had been filed.

noosa heads noosa police scd crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Coast runner who clocked 10,000km in one year

        Premium Content The Coast runner who clocked 10,000km in one year

        Offbeat He notched up an astonishing 10,000km and had some epic victories in 2020 but the “best is yet to come” for ultrarunner Ryan Crawford.

        Coast woman’s bid to ‘raise the bar’ for disability support

        Premium Content Coast woman’s bid to ‘raise the bar’ for disability support

        Business A Peregian Beach woman is turning her own experiences with mental health and...

        Coast’s mighty property rise defies pandemic

        Premium Content Coast’s mighty property rise defies pandemic

        Property Noosa easily maintained its position as the most expensive housing market in...

        277 calls to police in ‘challenging’ New Year’s Eve

        Premium Content 277 calls to police in ‘challenging’ New Year’s Eve

        Crime A man driving the wrong direction up Ocean St and a rowdy crowd of 10,000 at a...