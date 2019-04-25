Huge crowds at Tewantin's Anzac services

Thousands turned out for the Anzac day dawn service at Tewantin.

SACRIFICE and love where two words that echoed across Tewantin yesterday morning as thousands gathered to honour Anzac Day.

As morning broke at the Dawn Service a sombre silence filled the cool autumn air as the haunting notes of the Last Post sounded to remember all servicemen and women, past and present.

During the service Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien unveiled a memorial artwork in honour of supporting our heroes.

Young and old then lined Tewantin's main street at 9am for the annual Anzac Day parade lead by the region's schools.

A time for commemoration, not celebration, the service focused on the Anzac legacy that is being handed down to a new generation of Australians.

Young Navy and Air Force cadets spoke of their gratitude for those who fought, and continue to fight, to protect Australia.

"Thanks to those who fought for us and gave the supreme sacrifice for us,” Air Force cadet Corporal Liam Strong said.

Anzac Day brought stories of courage, resilience and mateship with emotion running high as returned veterans and family members wore medals with pride.

Danielle Mulherin's daughter Tiane will always hold the Anzac spirit close to her heart.

"She is wearing the medals of her great-grandfather, my pop, Arthur John Stanford. He fought in Papua New Guinea in World War II,” Ms Mulherin said.

