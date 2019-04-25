Huge crowds at Tewantin's dawn service

Thousands turned out for the Anzac day dawn service at Tewantin.

Thousands turned out for the Anzac day dawn service at Tewantin. John McCutcheon

IN AN overwhelming show of community support for our war heroes, thousands watched as the sun rose and the haunting notes of the Last Post hung in the cool morning air at Tewantin's dawn ceremony.

Young and old woke early to pay their respects in what was an emotional ceremony at the war memorial.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Our album of photos will be updated throughout the day as more events unfold.

If you have a favourite photo from the dawn service or street parade that you'd like to share, head to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NoosaNews/