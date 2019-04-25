Menu
Thousands turned out for the Anzac day dawn service at Tewantin.
Thousands turned out for the Anzac day dawn service at Tewantin.
Huge crowds at Tewantin's dawn service

25th Apr 2019 9:12 AM

IN AN overwhelming show of community support for our war heroes, thousands watched as the sun rose and the haunting notes of the Last Post hung in the cool morning air at Tewantin's dawn ceremony.

Young and old woke early to pay their respects in what was an emotional ceremony at the war memorial.

Our album of photos will be updated throughout the day as more events unfold.

If you have a favourite photo from the dawn service or street parade that you'd like to share, head to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NoosaNews/

