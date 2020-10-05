Huge delays expected as holiday-makers head home

Traffic flow on the Bruce Highway and Caboolture-Bribie Island Interchange. Picture: Queensland Traffic

Holiday-makers heading home after the school break have been urged to pack their patience, with heavy delays expected on Sunshine Coast roads.

The RACQ has warned motorists of the expected traffic delays and encouraged drivers to check conditions before setting off.

Traffic warning! We're expecting heaving delays from the Gold and Sunshine Coasts back into Brisbane - Especially at the Qld border! If you're heading home today make sure you check out RACQ Road Conditions before you set off and #PackYourPatience https://t.co/xpyiMjh9hu — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) October 4, 2020

"We're expecting heaving delays from the Gold and Sunshine Coasts back into Brisbane - Especially at the Qld border," the post read.

"If you're heading home today make sure you … #Packyourpatience."