Traffic flow on the Bruce Highway and Caboolture-Bribie Island Interchange. Picture: Queensland Traffic
Huge delays expected as holiday-makers head home

Laura Pettigrew
5th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
Holiday-makers heading home after the school break have been urged to pack their patience, with heavy delays expected on Sunshine Coast roads.

Woman critical after serious head-on crash

Forensic probe into serious head-on collision on Coast road

The RACQ has warned motorists of the expected traffic delays and encouraged drivers to check conditions before setting off.

"We're expecting heaving delays from the Gold and Sunshine Coasts back into Brisbane - Especially at the Qld border," the post read.

"If you're heading home today make sure you … #Packyourpatience."

