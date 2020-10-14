Huge funding boost to replace Coast bridges

Close to $5 million has been announced to improve or replace a number of Noosa bridges including Doonella Bridge at Tewantin.

Close to $5 million has been announced to improve or replace a number of Noosa bridges including Doonella Bridge at Tewantin.

The federal government has announced almost $5 million in funding to replace or upgrade four bridges in Noosa.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the funding would be matched by Noosa Council, which would also manage the project.

"These important infrastructure works will deliver safer bridges for Noosa and generate jobs throughout the construction phase," Mr O'Brien said.

“These works will make Noosa’s bridges and road network safer for all vehicles.” Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

"This vital funding will allow Noosa Council to fast-track their highest-priority infrastructure projects, and it will support local workers, households and businesses through a difficult time, positioning Noosa's economy for a strong recovery."

Noosa Council will receive:

$2,000,000 to replace Doonella Lake Bridge.

$450,000 to replace the existing timber Cooroy Belli Creek Rd bridge with a concrete bridge.

$1,750,000 to stop corrosion and strengthen Garth Prowd Bridge.

$755,437 to replace the timber Lawnville Rd bridge with a concrete bridge.

"These works will make Noosa's bridges and road network safer for all vehicles, as well as provide work for local construction companies and keep cash flowing through local businesses and into the pockets of local families," Mr O'Brien said.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart welcomed the funding, saying it would be a huge boost to the shire.

$160m in promises: Major parties splash cash on Coast

"Building infrastructure is the ideal way to create jobs, stimulate the economy and improve the liveability for residents," Cr Stewart said.

"Improving the road network helps attract investment but more importantly caters for the future growth of the shire."