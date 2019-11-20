Menu
NO THANKS: A Ewingsdale resident got the fright of his life when he discovered a 2m-long python in the toilet.
News

Huge snake in toilet shocks Northern Rivers family

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
19th Nov 2019 11:00 PM
A EWINGSDALE resident is still recovering from shock after lifting the loo seat to find a two metre long Python having a "spa".

Tanya Bregnsdal said the snake, dubbed "Sir Longbottom," had lived around the residence for some ten years and now he was really making himself at home.

"Sir Longbottom turns up in the kitchen or bedroom... the dogs are hopeless, huge German shepherds take off at high speed when Sir Hiss arrives," Ms Bregnsdal said.

"I asked Rob to get the hook of the umbrella to pull him out and put him in a laundry basket and carry him back into the rainforest on our property... 'Are you crazy' was Rob's response."

Soon after, a snake catcher came to their rescue but beforehand, Ms Bregnsdal snapped the snake and posted it to the Byron Bay Community notice board Facebook Page.

"Look what Rob found in the loo yesterday... Don't worry... it'll be removed and put back in nature... one wonders if he senses danger... fires etc," she posted.

"Please remember to put water out for critters in these dry times... Robert is still recovering from shock! LOL!!".

