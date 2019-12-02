‘Huge trauma’: Victim of child rapist haunted by vile act

The victim is struggling to cope with the trauma.

A CHILD who was raped by a 35-year-old man in Mackay no longer enjoys playing with her friends or attending school and often breaks down in "spontaneous" floods of tears, according to a lawyer for the girl's family.

The "huge" impact on the young victim's life was revealed as the LNP today urged Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath to appeal the sentence given to the child sex offender.

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz will be released from jail next year after orally raping the girl, who was eight years old at the time.

The lawyer for the girl's family, Katherine Cora, joined Opposition Attorney-General spokesman David Janetzki and Whitsunday LNP candidate Amanda Camm in Mackay today to speak out against the "weak" sentence handed to Ruiz.

Ms Cora said the victim, who is now 12, was struggling to cope with the trauma of the abuse inflicted upon her.

CALL FOR TOUGHER SENTENCE: Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki with Whitsunday LNP candidate Amanda Camm and the lawyer for the victim's family Katherine Cora

"Every day is affected - school, playing (with friends) … Things that children should enjoy, this victim cannot enjoy," she said.

It is understood counselling is being sought for the girl.

Ms Cora also revealed the girl's father was unable to work and her mother struggled to eat and sleep properly.

"This morning when we met with them they were very emotional still and (the pain they are feeling) is going to be raw for quite some time," she said.

The sentence handed to Ruiz has sparked public outcry in Mackay and members of the community recently lodged a petition to the Queensland Parliament urging the government to appeal it.

Ms Cora said the family supported the petition.

"(The petition) takes two minutes to sign. We are really needing every signature," she said.

"We are really happy and thankful for everyone who does show their support."