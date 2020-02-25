HUGE WEEK: Five things to do in Noosa this week

FIVE THINGS: So much to do this week in Noosa including the Rainbow River Festival. Pictured is performer Melony Brests. Photo Lachie Millard

FROM surfing festivals to rainbow festivals, there is something for everyone to do this week across the Noosa region.

1. RAINBOW RIVER FESTIVAL

Three days of rainbow fun including opening night cocktails, Drag Queen Bingo and the Noosa mardi gras Party. Arguably the highlight will be the colourful Rainbow River Parade on Noosa River. Rainbow River Festival runs from Friday, February 28 -Sunday, March 1.

For more information go to the Facebook page.

2. Noosa Festival of Surfing

Established 28 years ago, the World Surfaris Noosa Festival of Surfing celebrates over a week of perfect waves, incredible surfing and the stoke and camaraderie of the global surfing community. From February 22 to March 1. For more information go to the website.

3. The Drop Festival 2020

Boasting headlining acts the calibre of The Presets, Boy & Bear and Ball Park Music, The Drop Festival is guaranteed to be a huge day of great tunes. Saturday, February 29, from 1-10pm at the Noosa Dolphins Rugby Ground.

4. Flickerfest

Flickerfest is Australia’s leading Academy Award accredited and BAFTA-recognised Short Film Festival, and the country’s largest Australian and international short film competition, screening the best of shorts from Australia and around the world, hand-picked from 3000 entries. Flickerfest 2020 – Noosa will be held on Friday, February 28, from 7.30pm at The J Noosa.

5. Dog Surfing Championships

The world’s biggest Surfing Dog Championships held at one of the world’s best beaches is back. Who doesn’t want to watch our furry friends shredding with their closest companion at First Point?