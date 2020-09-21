Hugh, Cate miss out as Jen’s Emmys stunt stuns
Australia lost its first chance for an Emmy with Cate Blanchett missing out on the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her acclaimed Miss America.
The award was won by Regina King, star of the most-nominated series of the night, Watchmen.
King, wearing a Breonna Taylor shirt said, "This is so freaking weird. I truly love being a thespian." She also took the chance to get political, noting "Gotta vote, I would be remiss not to mention that being part of a show as prescient as Watchmen."
She finished stating "Be a good human, rest in power RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg)."
Blanchett was not on screen, one of the few actors not to be available on Zoom if they won.
'IT'S A BIG NIGHT FOR ME'
The "Pand-Emmys" got off to their virtual start, with the show's host Jimmy Kimmel joking "the world may be terrible but TV has never been better".
Presenting to an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, the TV academy awards linked to 130 locations, with nominees video calling in from their homes or offsite venues.
To add atmosphere to Kimmel's opening monologue, producers cut to film from previous years, before the vacant theatre was show, with only cardboard cutouts and a real Jason Bateman sitting frozen in the front row.
Bateman, who is nominated for his lead role in drama Ozark, refused to leave when Kimmel pointed him out, telling him: "Mind your business, Kimmel, it's a big night for me."
When the host told him his condition of staying was that he had to laugh at all of Kimmel's jokes, Bateman got up and ordered himself a car ride home.
Jennifer Aniston was on hand to present the first award IRL, which she was nominated for as best supporting actress in a comedy series.
Aniston engaged in some social distancing banter with Kimmel, cleaning, sanitising and burning the winner's envelope on stage with a fire extinguisher.
Former friends star Aniston asked Kimmel, "Why are you standing so far away from me?"
Kimmel responded: "Dr [Anthony] Fauci said sixty feet, so …"
Pretending not to hear him clearly, Aniston responded: "Sixty feet? No he said six feet.".
Kimmel quipped: "Oh thank you, you also have sexy feet".
SCHITT'S SHOW
Presenter Jason Sudekis had an on-screen COVID test before awarding hit comedy Schitt's Creek with the Emmy for Best Comedy Series, continuing the shows's incredible and well-deserved clean sweep so far and won.
It beat Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead To Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and What We Do In the Shadows.
Daniel Levy, wearing a kilt, said "Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, that is something we need now more than ever." Levy then called for people to vote in the upcoming US elections - "I'm so sorry for making this political but I had to."
Eugene Levy praised the show for its "inclusivity" and "castigation of homophobia."
Elton John said he loved the show because "I found out Daniel Levy was named after one of my songs."
Earlier, the Emmys for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series went to Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek, beating Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Issa Rae for Insecure and Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish.
O'Hara said: "I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the bestowing upon me playing a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to be her ridiculous self."
She also gave shout outs to her wardrobe, make up and hair staff - with her character Moira Rose infamous for constant wig change.
The outstanding lead actor in a comedy series award also went to Schitt's Creek, via actor Eugene Levy. He accepted the trophy and quipped: "You see, I told you I was good."
Levy thanked his wife Deb, daughter Sarah and especially son, Daniel who he paid tribute for taking "our show and brilliantly guided it to this Emmy party tonight, so thank you son."
The award for Best Writing for a Comedy Series continued the early blitz by Schitt's Creek, the comedy which just wound up with an acclaimed final series. Writer and star Dan Levy noted, "Writers don't get awards" and thanked his fellow writers for sharing their "traumatising, embarrassing, deeply triggering things so the Rose family could be who they are" and said working on the hit show has been the "most cathartic experience of his life".
The Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series was won by Daniel Levy of Schitt's Creek. "The internet's about to turn on me," Levy joked.
He praised the "six year master class" of his dad Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara who "led by example, without ego and with excitement."
"To play David Rose has been the greatest experience of my life. This is a night to remember. This is completely overwhelming."
POLITICAL FLAVOUR
The first overtly political joke saw Kimmel receive "ballots" from a Russian-speaking mailman called "Derek 'Magic' Johnson who said he got his job at the US Postal Service, "just before election, 2016."
Later, Kimmel suggested "Trump should have built his wall up north" after the Canadian show Schitt's Creek swept the Emmys field.
David Letterman presented the variety/talk show gong to The Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
Oliver received his award from a remote-controlled box, which opened to a shower of glitter.
"The academy has basically sent a small bomb to my home and given this year, I wouldn't have been surprised if it exploded and set off a small wildfire here in New York."
NOMINEES AND WINNERS
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek - WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek - WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek - WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek - WINNER
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek - WINNER
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
LIMITED SERIES
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
TV MOVIE
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
LEAD ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen - WINNER
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
LEAD ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True - WINNER
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
