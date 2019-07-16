Menu
Login
News

Human remains likely Seinfeld actor

by AAP
15th Jul 2019 8:35 PM

Human remains found in a remote part of the US are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin.

Levin played a variety of roles on television comedies such as Seinfeld, Golden Girls and Night Court.

 

 

Charles Levin with Bea Arthur and Betty White in Golden Girls. Picture: IMDB
Charles Levin with Bea Arthur and Betty White in Golden Girls. Picture: IMDB

 

 

The actor, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass, Oregon on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-coloured pug dog Boo Boo Bear."

Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week they were seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.

 

 

 

 

 

On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency mobile phone ping.

A resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road on the weekend.

Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin's dog.

 

 

Levin played The Mohel in a 1993 episode of Seinfeld. Picture: IMDB
Levin played The Mohel in a 1993 episode of Seinfeld. Picture: IMDB

 

Crews searching steep and rugged terrain then found the human remains. There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said.

The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin's TV credits also include Alice, Doogie Howser, M.D.

He also appeared in movies including The Golden Child, Annie Hall and This is Spinal Tap.

More Stories

actor charles levin editors picks human remains missing seniors-news

Top Stories

    Noosa locals say 'give beach a break from event treadmill'

    Noosa locals say 'give beach a break from event treadmill'

    News Call for a halt on main events in Noosa

    Woody's Morris done travellin'

    Woody's Morris done travellin'

    News Woody's yellow woodie going south

    Surfer airlifted to hospital from Noosa

    Surfer airlifted to hospital from Noosa

    News A surfer is in a stable condition after an incident at A-Bay today

    Warm up with fine Italian this winter

    Warm up with fine Italian this winter

    News Popular Sunshine Beach restaurant warms up for winter