Human sign to stop Adani mine at Peregian on Saturday

A STOP Adani rally will be held at Peregian Beach on Saturday morning.

Organisers will make a human sign spelling out "Stop Adani” to protest the Adani Carmichael mine planned for construction west of Rockhampton.

"We know that people from all around Australia are determined to stop the mine going ahead,” rally spokesperson Vivienne Griffin said.

"The issue is really simple: our extraordinary Great Barrier Reef will not survive if we do not take action on climate change.

"That means moving away from coal-burning electricity as quickly as possible.

"The Adani Carmichael mine will be one of the largest on the planet if it goes ahead.

"Mining and burning of the coal will contribute over 4.7 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases.

"It must be stopped if we are to have a chance of saving the Great Barrier Reef.”

People are asked to arrive from 8am on the foreshore in front of the Peregian Beach Surf Club to start the rally and form the human sign at 9am.

