Menu
Login
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Swinburne University.
Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Swinburne University.
Breaking

Hundreds evacuated after possible science lab contamination

10th Aug 2018 1:33 PM

HUNDREDS of students and workers have been evacuated after an incident in the science department at Swinburne University's Hawthorn campus.

MFB crews responded to a "gas depletion alert" in the basement of the science and technology labs, evacuating more than 500 people from the university campus.

Firefighters with specialist equipment, including hazmat suits, are on the scene.

CCTV footage shows no one is within the possibly contaminated laboratories.

Authorities warn that traffic on John St and Burwood Rd could be disrupted.

Police and paramedics are on the scene.

More to come

evacuation hawthorn campus science lab students swinburne

Top Stories

    Food drive to help farmers in drought

    Food drive to help farmers in drought

    News Local businesses get on board for drought-stricken Aussie farmers

    Self defence for kids with autism

    Self defence for kids with autism

    News Kids kicking confidence goals

    Gift of life via handy defib by the river

    Gift of life via handy defib by the river

    News Lifesaving addition to Noosa's river walk

    Local Partners