Home lost, hundreds evacuated as blaze intensifies

by Jacob Miley and Jo Glover
26th Nov 2018 6:05 AM

 

HUNDREDS of residents from two small central Queensland coast communities have been forced to leave their homes as an intense fire with 12m high flames burns out of control.

At least one home and several other structures such as sheds were lost overnight, although some media reports suggest several homes were lost. Firefighters this morning said "many properties are still potentially at risk".

Emergency services work to contain the blaze at Matchbox Rd. Picture: Leslie Cullen
Emergency services work to contain the blaze at Matchbox Rd. Picture: Leslie Cullen

Conditions eased slightly overnight but are expected to worsen again today as temperatures and winds increase.

An emergency situation was declared yesterday by police, as officers, fire crew personnel, volunteers and SES workers spent hours going from door to door ensuring the people of Deepwater and Baffle Creek knew to leave.

One structure had been confirmed as destroyed yesterday at Deepwater, as well as a caravan and a bulldozer, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

Authorities yesterday warned this blaze was not the "run of the mill fire" and urged residents not to be complacent.

They described it as "dangerous and unpredictable" and warned it could have a "significant impact on the community".

Last night, the unpredictable fire was travelling in a south, southwesterly direction and was impacting the Deepwater community.

Predicted strong winds were expected to fuel the blaze into the late evening. One Deepwater resident described the fire as "horrific".

"Everything was just red, it was so red," they told media.

"My clothesline, probably 100m away from my backdoor … I couldn't even see my clothes line.

"We knew the fire was right on us, we could hear it, we could see it. Then all of a sudden my phone went off and it said 'Evacuate Now'."

 

Aerial images showing the devastation from the fires. Picture: QFRS
Aerial images showing the devastation from the fires. Picture: QFRS

 

A QFES spokesman said if the conditions eased throughout the night, fire crews would work to put containment lines in place using machinery in anticipation for this morning.

Police have advised Wartburg State School at Baffle Creek is closed due to the blaze.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk described the blaze as "unusual for Queensland" and warned the "worst is not over".

"The intensity of this fire covers some 9000ha and the flames are more than 10 to 12m high," she said.

"We expect this to be happening for a few more days, but it is very important that all residents take this issue extremely seriously.

"I urge all families to look after one another and please evacuate immediately."

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said about 600 people were expected to evacuate from the Deepwater Creek community, as well as an additional 200 residents from nearby Baffle Creek.

An evacuation centre has been established at Miriam Vale Community Centre on Blomfield Street.

At least 100 fire officers were on the ground yesterday, accompanied by 42 trucks and six aircraft.

"This really is a very unusual fire," Ms Carroll said.

"We have not seen this in this part of the world before."

bundaberg bushfire central queensland deepwater editors picks fire

