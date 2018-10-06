Gingers have gathered at a rally in Queensland. Picture: Supplied

Gingers have gathered at a rally in Queensland. Picture: Supplied

SHOW me the ginger.

Hundreds of redheads and coppertops have flocked to Queensland's Sunshine Coast for Buderim's annual Ginger Pride Rally.

It's important day that celebrates our redhead and ginger mates, while promoting an anti-bullying message.

Heavy rain may have lashed the beautiful coast but that didn't stop the fiery parade at the Ginger Factory.

Armed with banners, flags and SPF50+ sunscreen, hundreds marched through the factory belting out ginger pride chants.

And although this day is a celebration, it also aims to highlight the rise of 'gingerism', a term which is defined as prejudice or discrimination against people with red hair.

"I don't like being called a 'ranga' or 'carrot top' at all. It's degrading," Rebecca Allanson told news.com.au.

Gingers have gathered at a rally in Queensland. Picture: Supplied

The 17-year-old said having unique, vibrant hair was "one of the best things in the world when you're not being bullied for it".

"There's so many people here that aren't redheads and it means the world to me that they're here to support us," she said.

A person who knows the term 'gingerism' all too well is 35-year-old Stevie Mac from Brisbane.

Stevie Mac - who is now nicknamed "Ginger Fox" and was voted Hottest Ginger in 2018 - said growing up with fiery ginger locks wasn't easy.

"Everyone was a surfer and tanned," he said.

"I really felt like an outcast. It's only now, and I'm 35, I have enough confidence to approach girls."

Even ginger babies got on board. Picture: Supplied

Mr Mac said events like the Ginger Pride Rally, where uniqueness was heavily embraced,

really helped people who were often bullied about the colour of their hair.

"It's the one day of the year where we don't have to hide and feel inadequate and that feels really special," Mr Mac continued.

Funds raised at today's rally will be donated to The Alannah and Madeline Foundation, a charity that advocates for the safety of children and works to reduce bullying.

"A key focus for the Foundation is to reduce bullying and cyber bullying and to build a safer world for children," The Alannah and Madeline Foundation's chief executive Lesley Podesta said.

May the red be with you.