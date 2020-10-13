Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parenting

Hundreds of child cares not up to standard

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
13th Oct 2020 8:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

More than 350 Queensland childcare centres do not meet the national quality standards.

According to the ratings released through the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority, 368 Queensland child care and kindergartens do not meet the national quality standards.

 

 

 

Those centres are all categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

As on October, no Queensland centres fall into the lowest category - "Significant Improvement Required".

Despite the hundreds of centres that do not meet the national standards, some have not been inspected for years.

 

 

 

Two kindergartens on the remote Moa Island run through the Tagai State College and have not been inspected since 2013 despite being categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

Three centres, including another Tagai State College kindergarten on Mabuiag Island as well as, C & K Mossman Community Kindergarten in Mossman, and Hamilton House Early Childhood Centre in Hamilton have not been inspected since 2014.

 

 

 

Originally published as Hundreds of child cares not up to standard

More Stories

below standard childcare childcare centres editors picks parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Premium Content Where you can find a job in Queensland right now

        Employment We can reveal the 90,000 jobs, by region, that are waiting to be filled as the Australian employment market slowly recovers from the shock of COVID-19.

        Man slapped in Facebook Marketplace rage attack

        Premium Content Man slapped in Facebook Marketplace rage attack

        Crime Furious man drove to a seller’s house and attacked him

        ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Premium Content ‘I was exercising’: Man with fighting sticks scares patrons

        Crime Man said he was trying to improve his shoulder and wrist strength