Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
News

Hundreds of dead fish cause stench at Yeppen Lagoon

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Feb 2020 6:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

South Rockhampton residents who take their dogs for a walk along the picturesque Yeppen Lagoon track were stopped in their tracks Monday afternoon.

Hundreds of dead fish have washed up where the lagoon waters crossed over the pathway, following record rains late last week.

Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon
Dead fish on the banks of Yeppen Lagoon

Councillor Drew Wickerson was on hand to assess the fishkill which he conjectured may have been caused by deoxygenated water.

The rotting fish and muddy water has also caused quite a stench in the area.

The Morning Bulletin recently reported on the invasive weed which had taken over the Yeppen Lagoon over the past few, dry months.

The Lagoon, which is on the entry into Rockhampton, began running for the first time in months last week.

More Stories

Show More
animal death dead fish fish kill pollution yeppen lake
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man trapped as tractor rolls on hinterland property

        premium_icon Man trapped as tractor rolls on hinterland property

        News A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital after he was "pinned" under a tractor when it rolled on a Sunshine Coast hinterland property this morning.

        Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        premium_icon Experts warn to brace for week of wet, wild weather

        Weather Storms and heavy rain to end the week

        Noosa golf pro back on track after emotional health scare

        premium_icon Noosa golf pro back on track after emotional health scare

        News Golf pro Jimmy Douris has been through more heartache than most

        Correction and apology

        Correction and apology

        News Correction and apology