Why scarecrows are appearing in this Qld town

EXCITED: Members from the Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow Festival committee are looking forward to welcoming thousands of tourists this September. Cordell Richardson

VISITORS who head to Tamborine Mountain this month are sure to see lots of happy, smiley faces on the side of the road greeting them to the region.

About 300 hand-made scarecrows will be brought out of hiding and placed out the front of homes and businesses as part of this year's Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow Festival, which runs from September 14-16.

Now in its 11th year, the festival is a great way for tourists to see more of the mountain, and also a fun way to bring local residents together.

Linda Hogan is on the Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow Festival committee, and estimated this year could be the biggest festival yet.

"This year, I expect there would be upwards of 7000 people," she said.

"That would be a good mix of Tamborine Mountain locals and visitors to the region.

"It has grown every year. Last year we were blown away with how many people came, so we expect this year to be another big year."

Linda Hogan from the Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow Festival is excited to welcome visitors this weekend. Cordell Richardson

The scarecrows, which have been made by individuals, families, schools and businesses, will be displayed for everyone to admire over three big days from September 14-16.

They will be placed along a 17km trail around the mountain which visitors will be able to drive.

"The trail is a way to take tourists around the mountain so they can see everything we have to offer," Mrs Hogan said.

Many of the scarecrows will be judged by the committee on Friday, September 14, and prizes will be handed out to the winners.

Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow festival preview. Cordell Richardson

"Last year there were lots of Sponge Bob scarecrows, and in the past we have even had minions," Mrs Hogan said.

"We judge people on the individuality of their scarecrow and a few other criteria such as creative, new to the field and even celebrity.

"We know there are some people and groups who love the festival so much that they begin planning a year in advance."

The Tamborine Showgrounds will also come alive with rides, food trucks, entertainment and more as part of the festival, as everyone gathers for a family fun day on Saturday, September 15.

All the fun will be held from 10am-4pm, but the day wont end there.

Everyone will then head down to Main Street from 4.30-6.30pm for a lantern festival.

Once visitors have finished the trail, there are an abundance of handicraft and antique stores, art galleries, wineries, cafes, restaurants and organic produce outlets to explore.

Visitors can extend their time on the mountain and enjoy an extra day of fun by staying at one of the local boutique accommodation houses, hotels, motels or camping facilities.

A map of the 2018 Scarecrow Festival trail on Tamborine Mountain. Contributed

The inspiring true love story of how two scarecrows fell in love

Hayden the Scarecrow has been the face of the Tamborine Mountain festival for years, and last year, in front of a strong crowd of 3000 people, he married his soulmate.

Hayden met Hayley, who was made perfectly just for him, at a married at first sight kind of ceremony on the back of a hay truck.

The pair love to promote Tamborine Mountain through the Scarecrow Festival and stare adoringly into each others eyes for hours on end.

Who knows, one year you might hear the pitter patter of little scarecrow feet at a festival in the future.