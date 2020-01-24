Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Almost 30 Gympie region businesses and individuals were owed a total of at least $305,000 when Ri-Con Contractors, directed by John Jenkins, collapsed.
Almost 30 Gympie region businesses and individuals were owed a total of at least $305,000 when Ri-Con Contractors, directed by John Jenkins, collapsed.
News

Hundreds of thousands, 30 businesses hit by company collapse

scott kovacevic
23rd Jan 2020 12:14 PM | Updated: 24th Jan 2020 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATED: THE collapse of Ri-Con Contractors this week a financial hole at least $540,000 deep in the region, a liquidator's report revealed.

Thirty businesses and individuals around the region were owed money when the Sunshine Coast-based builders moved into liquidation on Monday.

Brisbane Electrical Contractors and Engineering was the hardest hit, with the liquidator estimating the business was owed $236,000.

O'Brien Plumbing Gympie was also due $116,000, and owner Tim Bothams said this week the actual figure is actually $41,000 higher.

Tim Bothams says Ri-Con’s debt to his business was almost $160,000.
Tim Bothams says Ri-Con’s debt to his business was almost $160,000.

Cooroy Engineering was due $36,000, Evans Painting Contractors was owed $33,000, CPM Engineering was owed $25,000 and Cardale Concrete Pumping was owed more than $25,000, the report revealed.

RELATED

* Gympie council says it was told subbies paid

* Gympie subbies in lurch as another builder goes bust

Campbells Truck and Bobcat and Landscaping, Nicks Readymix and Quarry Boys Gympie were owed between $5000-$17,000 each.

All Areas Rendering, CavSheds, CBD Corporation, Cooroy Sheet Metal and Tank Work, Evan's Painting, Fishy's Earthmoving, Gympie Blinds, Gympie Garage Doors, Gympie Landscape Supplies, Suncoast Roadmarking, Superior Skip Bins, The Water Man and Tim Spring Transport were also owed money.

Ri-Con worked on the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.
Ri-Con worked on the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.

The amount owed to 10 of the 30 businesses and individuals was still to be confirmed.

Liquidator Paul Nogueira said Ri-Con's director "has advised the company and its business began to experience financial difficulty about December 2019, following a failure to secure new projects for an extensive period of time".

"The reduction in projects severely affected the company's cash flow, resulting in its current insolvent position.

Inadequate working capital, continued trading losses and a downturn in the industry and economy were the given reasons for Ri-Con's insolvency, Mr Noguiera said.

Along with its Sunshine Coast office, Ri-Con had offices in Darwin and Broome.

More than 400 creditors were owed money by Ri-Con when it shut.

* The story has been updated to reflect an additional Gympie business on the list.

business businesses gympie business insolvency liquidation ri-con
Gympie Times

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 1:08 PM

    Just In

      Trump snaps after watching ad

      Trump snaps after watching ad
      • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

      Top Stories

        Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

        premium_icon Beachgoers’ shock as huge shark spotted in popular river

        Offbeat WATCH: Beachgoers got a shock yesterday afternoon after a huge shark was spotted entering the Noosa River.

        Alleged rapist held in jail until at least April

        premium_icon Alleged rapist held in jail until at least April

        News “You can’t buy your way out of this one, sir,” Magistrate tells 30-year-old...

        Australia Day: A reminder of how ignorant we are

        premium_icon Australia Day: A reminder of how ignorant we are

        News Why don’t we educate our children about what happened on January 26 before we start...

        Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        premium_icon Jobs axed as administrator takes over major fashion brand

        Business Fashion giant begins identifying stores that will close.