HUNGRY? Here’s 80+ tasty Noosa takeaway options
WE may not be able to get out and socialise with friends over a meal, but there’s no reason why we can’t enjoy restaurant quality food in the comfort of our own pyjamas at home.
Below is list of over 80 Noosa restaurants, cafes and bars who are currently offering delivery or takeaway of their tasty meals.
Scroll through our list and give them a call to see what they can organise for you.
1. Sugar Dreams Cakes Noosa, 0413 208 314
2. Cafe VinCino at Noosa Marina, 5474 4554
3. Mountain stop cafe Pomona, 0455 021 511
4. Costa Noosa, Sunshine Beach, 5474 9222
5. Bullitt Espresso Bar in Mary St, Noosaville, 0416 446 807
6. Potters pantry Tewantin, 0400 874 042
7. Royal Copenhagen icecream Hastings street Noosa, 5447 3413
8. Canteen Cafe, Noosa Heads, 5447 5400
9. Providore on Hastings, 5449 6650
10. Heads of Noosa, 1300 143 237
11. The Burger Bar on Thomas St, 5474 4189
12. The Bailey Kitchen Tewantin, 5447 1483
13. Mr Jones and me, 5474 1394
14. Noosa Waterfront Restaurant, 5474 4444
15. Pier 11 Tewantin, 5474 4799
16. Nosh Express, 54745626
17. Boardwalk Bistro on Hastings, 5448 0888
18. Monkey Punch Thai Cuisine, 5474 5440
19. Larder and Baked, Noosa Heads, 5412 7555
20. Bombetta Italian Restaurant Noosa Heads, 5343 1778
21. Vanilla Food, Noosa Heads, 0448 600 889
22. Jamaica Blue Cooroy, 5472 0065
23. Tuk Tuk Thai Cuisine, Noosaville, 5455 5539
24. Bean Theory, Tewantin, 0435 014 444
25. Café Doonan, 5471 0781
26. Whisky Boy Noosa, 0403 600 406
27. Yoyo bar and restaurant, Noosaville, 5447 1818
28. Noosa Valley Manor B&B Retreat, 5471 0088
29. Pitchfork Restaurant Peregian, 5471 3697
30. Pizzami Gourmet Pizza Bar, Peregian Beach, 5471 2300
31. Little Humid Restaurant Noosaville, 5449 9755
32.250Grammi Food and Wine Bar, Noosaville, 5372 7644
33. Habitat Boreen Point, 5485 3165
34. Noosa Italian at the Marina, 0434 190 573
35. Flux Restaurant, Noosaville, 5455 6540
36. Fish Parkridge, Noosa Heads, 0436 427 438
37. Royal Mail Tewantin, 5447 1644
38. Piccolini Noosa, 0406 788 159
39. Mystic India, Noosa Heads, 5455 4299
40. Boiling Pot Brewery, Noosa, 5449 8360
41. Beloporto Burger Bar, Noosaville, 5440 5228
42. Grennys on Gympie Terrace, 5449 7215
43. Light years, Noosa Junction, 5447 4814
44. Cinque Terre Sunshine Beach, 5473 5667
45. Montezuma’s Mexican, Noosa Junction, 3129 0277
46. Cooroy Hotel, 5472 1900
47. Moto, Noosa, 0422 704 073
48. Hinterland Restaurant Cooran, 5485 0221
49. Laguna Jacks, Noosa, 5474 9555
50. Noosa Springs Relish Restaurant, 5440 3317
51. Zacharys Gourmet Pizza, 5473 0011
52. Little Sister, Noosa Heads, 53431580
53. A Taste of Spice, Noosa Heads, 5448 0311
54. Black Pepper Cafe, Noosa Heads, 5474 8588
55. FOMO, Sunshine Beach, 0456 820 535
56. Double Shot café, Gympie Terrace
57. Taco Boy, Noosa Junction, 5455 3530
58. Subway Noosa Junction 5447 5751
59. Sushi Yah-man, Noosa Junction, 5324 1071
60. Deliciously Clean Eats, food delivery, 0409 105 250
61. Copperhead Brewery, Cooroy, 5442 6975
62. Café Vincino, Tewantin, 5474 4554
63. Peregian Beach Hotel, 5448 3111
64. Mr Drifter, Noosa Heads, 5324 2524
65. Saw and Mill, Cooroy, 5472 0907
66. Brown Rice, Peregian, 5448 2197
67. Land & Sea Brewery, 5455 6128
68. Noosa BP, Noosa Cooroy Rd, 5449 0566
69. The Rolling Dollmade, Noosaville, 5470 2577
70. The Emperial Hotel Eumundi, 5442 8811
71. Orange on Sunrise, Tinbeerwah, 5449 1100
72. Frenchies Brasserie, Noosaville, 5415 1829
73. Madmegs+co, Noosaville, 5440 5790
74. Village Bicycle, Noosa Heads, 5474 5343
75. Xalapa Craft Taqueira, Noosa Heads, 5448 0716
76. Chinese Restaurant Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club, 5449 7155
77. Black ant gourmet, Kin Kin, 5485 4177
78. Cafe le monde, Noosa Heads, 5449 2366
79. El capitano, Noosa Heads, 5474 9990
80. Little Cove Coffee, Noosaville, 5440 5422
81. Fratellini Ristorante Italiano, 5474 8080