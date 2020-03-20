Hungry? Here’s where to get a feed in Noosa

Don't panic, Noosa restaurants and cafes remain open – with a few changes being made to meet current regulations.

Here’s what each restaurant is doing:

Gusto

From Tuesday, March 24, Gusto will be offering a new takeaway menu. Order and pay online gustonoosa.com. Pick up from the rear carpark. Open as usual for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday. 257 Gympie Tce, Noosaville. Phone 5449 7144.

Little Humid

For the first time, Little Humid is now offering BYO for lunch (Thursday to Sunday) and dinner (Wednesday to Sunday). 235 Gympie Tce Noosaville. Phone 5449 9755.

Noosa Boathouse

In addition to their Fish & Chips takeaway option, Noosa Boathouse is now offering their restaurant meals takeaway. So you can isolate in style with the house favourites to go including slow cooked beef cheek, snapper and prawn curry, the famous wagyu burger and even a vegan curry. The best news, it’s at 25% discount to restaurant prices.

For non-contact orders, please order and pay by calling 5440 5070, then just collect at the Takeaway Window at the front deck! 194 Gympie Tce Noosaville.

Wood Fire Grill

Wood Fire Grill’s takeaway menu will be available from 5pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 12pm on Saturday and Sunday.

WFG has reduced the number of tables to increase distance between diners and, of course, will take no more than 100 guests at a time. Book now.

Rickys

Rickys has reduced the number of tables to increase distance between diners and, of course, will take no more than 100 guests at a time. Book now.

2 Quamby Pl, Noosa Heads.

Mr Jones and Me

Now offering $10 meals home delivered every Monday and Thursday and a contactless pick-up service. 301 Weyba Rd, Noosaville, visit mrjonesandme.com.au

LaVida

The seafood restaurant in Hastings Street is now open for lunch and dinner and will deliver meals to those holidaying in apartments in the street.

Aromas

Aromas has reduced the number of tables for customer safety but still open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. 32 Hastings St, Noosa Heads. Check out the menu here.

Pucca

Offering takeaway and delivery for dinner, Pucca is in The Pavilion at Noosa Junction. Phone 5613 3202.

Frenchies Brasserie

Frenchies Brasserie at Thomas St, Noosaville, has delivery and takeaway for dinner. Phone 5415 1829.

Land and Sea

Land and Sea Brewery is offering free contactless deliveries on their Land & Sea Brewery ‘Safari packs’ and ‘Fortune’ products over $40 for Noosa locals from Peregian to Doonan.

Just use the code ‘NOOSALOCAL’ at the Land & Sea Brewery & Noosa Heads Distillery checkout.