Hungry Jack’s shakes up its fries

Hungry Jack's and Arnotts have teamed up together to offer Shaker Chips over the summer. Picture: Supplied

AUSTRALIAN burger chain Hungry Jack's is serving up a new twist on its fries over summer.

The fast food outlet is joining with Arnott's to offer Arnott's Shapes Barbecue Shaker Chips exclusively to its customers.

For the next 12 weeks, Hungry Jack's fans can order their hot, golden fries with a sachet of the seasoning inspired by Arnott's popular Barbecue Shapes.

The chips and seasoning combination will be available in more than 400 Hungry Jack's restaurants across Australia from today.

Hungry Jack's Chief Marketing Officer Scott Baird said the new summer flavour "packs a punch".

"This is one of the many exciting initiatives Hungry Jack's is rolling out, following the launch of the Vegan Cheeseburger and our delivery partnership with Menulog," he said.

Customers can order the fries for $3.50, which will come with the Arnott's Shapes Barbecue-inspired seasoning sachet.

Extra sachets will come at a cost of 50 cents.

Arnott's Marketing Director Michelle Foley said it was a new opportunity they could not refuse.

"We know Aussies love eating Shapes crackers but with Hungry Jack's, we can now offer our famous Arnott's Shapes Barbecue flavour in an inspired way that's never been experienced before, and one we know our customers will love," she said.

Hungry Jack's has also recently joined up with Menulog. Picture: Supplied

Arnott's Shapes Barbecue Shaker Chips will also be available for those ordering via Menulog delivery and on Hungry Jack's app.

According to Roy Morgan research from March this year more than 17 million Australians eat takeaway food and nearly a third of Australians eat Subway, Hungry Jack's or Domino's Pizza food in an average six months.

McDonald's remains the number one pick for fast food with 52.7 per cent, eating at or having McDonald's takeaway in an average six months, ahead of KFC on 40.8 per cent.

Subway attracted 30.8 per cent of people ahead of Hungry Jack's on 29 per cent and Domino's Pizza on 28.3 per cent.