Police are still searching for the man who stabbed and robbed a Tinana man near Schultz Park last week. File photo: Alistair Brightman
Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

Shaun Ryan
15th Jan 2020 2:35 PM
POLICE are still searching for the person who stabbed and robbed a Tinana father in broad daylight.

The brazen attack sparked anger across town when Matthew Harvey was targeted at Schultz Park in Gympie Rd last Wednesday afternoon.

The 43-year-old was hospitalised after sustaining a knife wound to his lower abdomen.

Police told reporters after the incident that Mr Harvey's bag containing money and other personal items was stolen.

A knife believed to have been used in the attack was found at the crime scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed to the Chronicle that investigations into the incident were still ongoing.

Detectives said last week that they were checking for any CCTV footage from the area that could help them identify the attacker.

Motorists with dashcams who had been driving along Gympie Rd around 12.45pm were also urged to view their footage.

Officers described the culprit as being a tall man with long, dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing and no shoes at the time.

