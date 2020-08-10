Menu
Noosa Civic COVID-19 scare
News

‘Hysteria’ after two teens caught breaching COVID rules

Eden Boyd
10th Aug 2020 2:38 PM
Two teenagers have been detained by police at a Noosa shopping centre after they crossed the Queensland border from a COVID-19 hotspot without quarantining.

Sunshine Coast police Superintendent and District Officer Craig Hawkins said the two young women, aged 15 and 16, arrived in Queensland last week before the state's borders closed.

He said both had travelled from Greater Sydney, a COVID-19 hotspot, before making their way to the Sunshine Coast from Brisbane.

The two teenagers were located by police at the Noosa Civic Centre this afternoon, which Supt Hawkins said had created "hysteria" on social media.

It's understood some stores in the centre had been closed as a result.

While the two teenagers weren't displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, Supt Hawkins said they would remain in police custody while they are tested for the virus to ensure they are "managed appropriately" in accordance with the Chief Health Officer.

"In the interest of safety and certainty, because they have come from a hotspot, we were keen to ensure that they have undertaken the right testing to ensure that Queensland doesn't find itself in a situation where it might be contaminated," he said.

More to come.

