Hysterical consequence of viral image

Aussie golf legend Greg Norman has revealed a hilarious move to utilise his well-publicised asset on TV.

Norman last week spoke publicly about his viral Instagram photo for the first time to reveal he has found the world's interest in his caddie "hilarious".

The 65-year-old's Instagram post of himself walking alongside his dog on Jupiter Island in Florida in November whipped the world into a fit of giggling and blushing - but the man at the centre of the enormous storm has continued keeping his cool.

It continued on Friday when he was happy to crack jokes about the ongoing saga, revealing his equipment is being utilised by producers on Channel 7's hit new show Holey Moley.

Norman's light-hearted interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa Friday suggested Norman and his baggage will be a feature on one of the wacky holes designed to push contestants to breaking point.

Filming of the production is reported to have begun in October, well before Norman's notorious photo caused such a stir.

When cheekily asked by host Ryan Fitzgerald if his asset has been used as one of the obstacles on the over-the-top mini golf show. Norman chuckled before saying: "Do you know what there is a hole in Holey Moley, it's called The Distracter. They asked me to stand behind that wall".

Like a dog with a bone.

Here's how the outrageous exchange played out.

Greg Norman: The great thing about Holey Moley is when you hit it bad, your head drops, you kick your ball, you kick the bag, but with Holey Moley you can just laugh it off, walk away and get a dunny smack you in the face. The competition is fierce to tell you the truth, these people are deadly serious. They want to win they're putting themselves through a lot to have a shot at $100,000.

Michael "Wippa" Wipfli: Strangely people were yelling 'holy moley' when they saw the photo of you in your boardshorts. You must be sick of this?

Ryan Fitzgerald: Is it one of the obstacles in Holey Moley?

GN: "Do you know what there is a hole in holy moly, it's called The Distracter. They asked me to stand behind that wall".

RF: Is that hole called The Norman? And it's you just walking the dog.

MW: It's the toughest hole on the course.

Norman had earlier gone radio silent as the world discussed his impressive equipment and has only now revealed how he really feels about the international attention.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald Sun's Holly Byrnes, Norman laughed off the saga ahead of his return to Aussie TV screens.

"I was just out walking my dog and it is what it is," Norman said.

Greg Norman on Instagram, walking his dog.

"I think some of the comments were hilarious, and I don't normally read the comments, so it was quite a bit of fun."

The Sunday Telegraph last month revealed Norman found the situation "amusing" after declining interview requests. The report, citing a "close friend" of Norman's, claimed the golf icon was aware of the interest and found the storm "amusing".

Norman's beach walk has earned him more than 10,000 extra Instagram followers.

Having worked tirelessly to keep his body in fierce condition in recent years, few could blame the Aussie icon for sitting back and enjoying the show.

The much-talked-about shot has even made a bigger splash than Norman's nude magazine shots in 2018.

Norman said after posing naked for ESPN The Magazine's The Body issue, he is very comfortable with his body.

"I have a full gym at my house. I built it. It's got a cardio room, a full weight room, free weights, all that stuff," he said.

"It's not a big deal to me, right? At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age. I don't have any ego about me, but I do love having a fit life."

His physique has caused some headaches for his involvement in Channel 7's new extreme putt-putt program - but Norman is happy to have a laugh about it.

His slippery back reportedly forced producers to abandon a segment on the show which required contestants to jump on his back in a pool.

"We did some tests and unfortunately my skin is so silky smooth everyone kept slipping off. So we had to go with a fake shark instead. Damn this ageless body," he said.

"I think what most people don't realise is I do have a really good sense of humour and I do take the p*** out of a lot of people and I do have a lot of fun with people."

The Australian won two majors during his stellar golf career, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001. He spent 333 weeks as the world's No. 1 in the 1980s.

Originally published as Hysterical consequence of viral image